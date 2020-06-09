Survey of epidemiologists finds most won’t attend a sporting event this year

Getty Images

The NFL is planning to start the regular season in September with fans in the stands, but most epidemiologists wouldn’t go to a game.

A survey of hundreds of epidemiologists conducted by the New York Times found that about two-thirds of them say it will be a year or more before they go to a game.

The survey asked epidemiologists when they will next attend a sporting event, concert or play and found that 64 percent of them said it will be a year or more.

Less than 1 percent said they would be willing to go to a sporting event right now, only 2 percent said they would be willing to go at some time this summer, 8 percent said this fall and another 8 percent said this winter. So four out of five epidemiologists would not attend an NFL game (or other events in big crowds) this season.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the league can’t start the season with fans in the stands, but if an epidemiologist wouldn’t go to a game, many fans will conclude that they shouldn’t, either.