Todd Gurley finally passes Falcons physical

The Falcons announced their deal with running back Todd Gurley over two months ago.

It was finally complete this week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gurley was finally able to get to Atlanta and take a physical Monday. He passed it.

While that might seem like a boilerplate part of executing a contract, Gurley’s drop-off with the Rams raised plenty of questions about his health status.

Those concerns have even been shared by Falcons coaches, so as much as they’ve tried to make it a non-story, it will remain one.

At least now, they’ve checked off the box to make the contract official, so we can now see for ourselves this season if he’s well enough to return to his previous form.