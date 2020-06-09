Von Miller writes an essay on racism: This time may be different; I pray it is

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

Von Miller has become the latest big-name NFL star to write an essay. His appeared in Time.

The Broncos linebacker begins by relating his respiratory challenges, growing up with asthma and not being able to breath.

“Since George Floyd died, tears have overcome me at least once a day,” Miller writes for the magazine’s website. “And then, as I thought about it, I have felt this pain in varying degrees for as far back as I can remember — at least since the first time I was called a [racial slur] in elementary school. The pain sears me every day, now. It’s an emotional pain. It’s a physical pain. It is the pain of oppression in a country that’s supposed to be free.”

Miller said his love for his country has compelled him to use the platform he has been given. He led a march in Denver on Saturday that drew thousands and spoke during the rally.

Miller’s message, he wrote, is “all in for unity, equality and justice.”

“Many of us have seen this day coming, but let’s not get it twisted,” Miller said. “The social upheaval we are witnessing is not about one horrific incident in Minneapolis. This has been building up for years, decades, generations. We can either confront it for what it is and make it an inflection point in the arc of our nation’s history, or we can become complicit in the perpetuation of our disease because we refuse to admit we are ill. This time may be different. I pray that it is different. This time, many of the protesters are not black. This time, the entire country is engaged. This time, the entire world has taken notice. We have really begun to talk with each other, not just “at” each other. If we can find the strength to come together as a people and fight for healing and change, then together we can enjoy the sunshine of our American ideals. If we do not choose this course, we can expect the darkness to remain.”

8 responses to "Von Miller writes an essay on racism: This time may be different; I pray it is

  1. For all the ugly and pain the beauty can come if this is indeed an awakening and real justice can be had for all and real unity can be enjoyed by all. If the darkness remains I fear it will get even darker and even more divided.

  2. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

    – Martin Luther King, Jr.

  3. When we can also include the murders in Chicago as part of this conversation, maybe we’ll make true progress. Last weekend marked the worst weekend for murders in Chicago dating back to 1961. Nary a word from black leadership about that. Were their lives less valuable because of who killed them? Stop and think about that.

  5. The Broncos’ players and coaches had a captive audience last Saturday and a wonderful opportunity to speak out against ALL injustice – but none of them said ONE thing about the rioting/looting/violence that has destroyed Denver and several other cities. Not a single word. That was disappointing.

  6. I really hope things change. But they need to have meaningful discussions, in every community in America, with just everyday citizens, not the politicians, not the media etc telling us what we need to think or do. I would venture to say, that if we came together, we would find that there are a lot of same feelings that everyone, regardless of color or ethnicity, have about a lot of subjects. That could be a building block for change, change that helps everyone, especially the disadvantaged. The way it is now, many want to pit people against others, and this isn’t going to work, as most would feel backed into a corner that way. The media has their own agenda, the politicians pander to their base, and never make good on their promises or we wouldn’t be where we are now. It’s up to us to make positive changes in a peaceful way. The violence and looting is taking away from the real message. The Police, no doubt, have a tough job, but some do overstep, and use tactics that should be banned. Not gonna lie, I watch a popular reality police tv show. I’ve never been able to figure out why they can stop a car for a minor infraction, and start asking if you have anything in the car, can I search you and the car etc. All with the “this is a high drug sales area” reasoning. I think that, maybe, some of these PDs need to be taken down a notch or two, and held accountable for keeping people on the force that are giving them a black eye.

  7. nunya says:
    June 9, 2020 at 3:34 pm
    This is a bad faith statement. Black on black crime is a horrible and complex problem and just because it isnt on your Facebook feed at the moment doesnt mean that resources, careers and ideas are not being dedicated to solving it. This moment is about the ongoing issue of cops playing judge, jury and executioner on a unarmed, already subdued people of color with zero consequences for their overzealous actions. You know what you are doing, stop it.

  8. Part of the problem is that we keep using the words, “systemic racism”. Racism is not inherent in the systems. Not one person has been able to point out anything within any system that is actually racist. We do have racists in the systems, and there are racist examples of actions in those systems, but that is not “systemic racism”.

    When we use that verbiage we are taking a broad brush to paint a lot of people as being inherently racist. That is neither fair nor accurate. And it only leads to further a mentality that perpetuates racism and stirs division among people.

    Ultimately, the only path to real racial reconciliation is through forgiveness and humility. I pray we can find a way to go that route.

