Anthony Lynn returns to Chargers facility

Not every team has taken advantage of the NFL’s decision to allow coaches back at team facilities because healthy players aren’t allowed back yet, but the Chargers have opted to get back into the building.

The team posted pictures of head coach Anthony Lynn making his way back into the team’s facility on Tuesday. The pictures showed a masked Lynn pushing supplies on a dolly, walking the hallways and sitting at his desk in his first day back in nearly three months.

NFL teams are currently permitted to have up to 100 people at their facilities at any time. Team employees and players rehabbing injuries can be part of that group.

There are a couple of weeks left in offseason programs and they are expected to continue on a remote basis. Training camps are currently set to begin as scheduled in July with all teams conducting camp from their home facilities rather than going away to another location.