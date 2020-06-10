Avalanche of sports figures sign Players Coalition letter seeking to end qualified immunity

Getty Images

Police brutality has been fueled in part by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that routinely gives police officers and police departments a pass when excessive force has been used against a citizen. The potential change flowing from the murder of George Floyd includes an effort to end this defense to civil lawsuits against police who go too far.

The Players Coalition is joining the effort. The organization has announced that more than 1,400 current and former athletes, coaches, and front-office personnel have signed a letter to Congress supporting a bill to end qualified immunity.

NFL quarterbacks to sign the letter include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Alex Smith, and Dak Prescott.

Qualified immunity shields officers from liability for discretionary actions performed in the line of duty, unless the actions violate a “clearly established” ruling from a prior case that bars such behavior. On the heels of a 2009 Supreme Court decision, federal trial courts have thrown out many police brutality cases based on this doctrine.

Via NPR.org, eight qualified immunity cases currently are pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. If Congress acts via the passage of a statute that ends it, the courts will have to follow suit.