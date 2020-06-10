Bill Belichick praises Devin McCourty’s social justice work

Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty was honored on Tuesday night for his work helping Boston-area youth move from gangs to more productive activities, and coach Bill Belichick was one of those praising McCourty’s work.

Belichick delivered a taped address about McCourty at the event recognizing McCourty’s work with Boston Uncornered.

“Conversations across our country and within our team will help lead to paving the way for a better future. Following your lead, and the example of other incredible men on our team, I look forward to increasing my role in this process,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Healthy discussion leads to actions. And actions that you have brought to the forefront have resulted in progress.”

Belichick also called McCourty an “ultimate role model,” and said he is a “great example of the impact that someone can have with great wisdom, leadership, courage and passion.”

McCourty is heading into his 11th season playing for Belichick and the Patriots.