Browns called off team meetings Tuesday in honor of George Floyd’s funeral

The Texans called off their team meetings on Tuesday so that members of the organization could attend George Floyd’s funeral in Houston and another AFC team did the same despite not being in the same city as the service.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that the team cancelled its activities in honor of Floyd. Stefanski also said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press, that he’s encouraging the team’s players to “get in the arena” regarding the protests against racial inequality and police brutality going on across the country.

“My big note to our players is I got their back. That’s just not lip service. . . . I’ll continue to listen,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski took his own advice and attended a protest in Ohio last weekend. He’s also had guest speakers on social justice at team meetings as part of an effort to make sure players know that the team is engaged in the effort.