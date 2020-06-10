C.J. Mosley says he’s been medically cleared for all activity

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s first season with the Jets was cut short by a core muscle injury that he suffered in the first game of the season, but it won’t keep him from getting to work when the team hits training camp this summer.

Mosley had a conference call with reporters on Wednesday and said that he’s been cleared for all activities. His last update came in May when he said he wasn’t yet ready for cutting, but otherwise felt great.

Mosley had surgery in December to repair the injury that he suffered in the second half of the opener against the Bills. Mosley had done a good job of showing the Jets why they signed him as a free agent before the injury. He returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered a fumble as the Jets built a 16-0 lead that evaporated with Mosley off the field in the fourth quarter.

Once Mosley is back, he’ll be able to renew his working relationship with Patrick Onwuasor. Onwuasor made the same move from Baltimore to the Jets this offseason.