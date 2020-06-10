Christian Kirk: Passing offense will be “pick your poison”

Getty Images

Christian Kirk hasn’t gotten a chance to officially practice with DeAndre Hopkins yet, but he’s been able to get to know his new teammate this offseason.

Larry Fitzgerald hosted a dinner for his fellow wideouts and wide receivers coach David Raih recently and Kirk said that Hopkins “has fit in perfectly already.” That meeting left Kirk feeling like they’ll have “a strong relationship” once they do get on the field.

Kirk also feels that the addition of Hopkins is going to make it much more difficult to stop the Arizona passing attack.

“It’ll be a little bit of pick your poison,” Kirk said, via the team’s website. “Defenses are definitely going to have to strategize well going into the week they play us. I think DeAndre does a lot for us. When you have a guy like that on the field, you have to pay attention to No. 10. It’s going to be fun.”

The next step will be working with quarterback Kyler Murray, who could be in for quite a second NFL season if everyone clicks the way Kirk believes they will.