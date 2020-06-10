Dan Campbell says “sky’s the limit” for Jared Cook

Getty Images

Jared Cook made only 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his first six games with the Saints last season. In the final eight games, the tight made 28 receptions for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.

The second half of the season has the Saints excited to see what Cook can do this season.

“Jared Cook, the sky’s the limit,” Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Cook, 33, had a career year in Oakland in 2018, catching 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns. The Saints signed him a two-year, $15.5 million deal a year ago with the expectation of Cook having more of that in him.

They now know more about him, and he knows more about the offense.

“That talent level has been in there,” Campbell said. “[Raiders coach Jon] Gruden was able to pull it out of him. He knew exactly what to do with the guy, and we’re trying to do the same thing. We just know he is a one-on-one nightmare. He is a matchup nightmare for a defense. I don’t know how to cover the guy. I wouldn’t know what to tell them.”