Deshaun Watson to continue working with teammates after offseason program ends

Getty Images

The Texans are wrapping up the virtual portion of their offseason program Thursday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t taking much of a break though.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Watson will be throwing regularly with his receivers in the coming weeks. He’s been working out with wideouts Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Keke Coutee, and tight end Kahale Warring.

It’ll be important to have some degree of chemistry with them, as they adjust their offense after the departure of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

They’ve pushed through the online offseason program, the only work the full team has gotten. Teams are expected to return to something resembling training camp in late July, though there are discussions about a longer acclimation period before camps start.