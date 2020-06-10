Dwayne Haskins feels “more dynamic” after losing weight

Pictures of Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins last month showed that he’s slimmed down since the end of his rookie season and he’s continued to drop weight since they went online.

Haskins said that he was down to 220 pounds at that point and told reporters on a Wednesday video conference that he’s now at 218 pounds. That’s about 20 pounds less than he weighed when he was picked in the first round last year and Haskins said, via John Keim of ESPN.com, that he feels “more dynamic” as a result.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera talked about some other positive changes in Haskins during his conference call earlier in the day. He praised the quarterback’s “maturity” and the way he’s worked to improve himself this offseason.

“I appreciate the attitude and effort he’s approached this with, and really looking forward to seeing him in person,” Rivera said, via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’m pretty excited to see him in person when we get the opportunity to get back together as a football team.”

If the work away from the facility shows up once players are back in action, Haskins should be well positioned for a better sophomore campaign.