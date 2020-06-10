Frank Ragnow working his tail off in mom’s basement to help running game

Getty Images

Like all NFL players, Lions center Frank Ragnow hasn’t been able to work out at the team’s facility this offseason but he isn’t letting that keep him from trying to be in position to help the team’s attempt to boost their rushing attack.

The Lions ranked 21st in rushing last season, which was their best ranking since they finished 17th during the 2013 season. They haven’t ranked any higher than that since 1998 and they’d like to change that this season.

Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai arrived in free agency while the draft brought running back D'Andre Swift and guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg to the team as part of a bid to bust that streak. Ragnow said he’s been doing his part to be ready for an upgraded run game as well.

“Running the ball is all about the toughness,” Ragnow said, via the team’s website. “It’s the hard work, it’s the dirty work. I’m just trying to work my tail off individually here in Minnesota, in my mom’s basement, trying to get to be the strongest, toughest guy I can be, so we can pound the rock this fall.”

Matthew Stafford was playing well before his season-ending back injury last season. A return to form for him and further improvement in the run game would help the Lions’ push for their first playoff berth since 2016.