Jacob Eason working out with fellow Colts rookies

Plenty of quarterbacks are having their own private workouts with their receivers.

The Colts are having their own version of a rookie minicamp.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthetic.com, Colts rookie quarterback Jacob Eason has been working out with a pair of draft classmates (second-rounder Michael Pittman Jr. and sixth-rounder Dezmon Patmon) in Southern California.

The rookies send tapes of their sessions to Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady, and he’s been encouraged by what he’s seen.

“The arm strength is there, we gotta work on the accuracy,” Brady said of his Eason, though he said there were moments when he looked sharper.

On the whole, Brady said the fourth-rounder from Washington was “picking up the offense well,” and was asking lots of questions during their Zoom meetings.

Eason’s in an interesting spot, since veteran starter Philip Rivers obviously isn’t a long-term answer, and backup Jacoby Brissett is entering the final year of his contract. They also have Chad Kelly on the roster, and in an offseason of limited reps, getting the work in on the side will be critical for Eason’s development.