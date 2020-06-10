Jerry Richardson statue being removed from Panthers stadium

Getty Images

The Panthers have already parted ways with a longtime sponsor in the last week because of racially insensitive language.

Now, they’re clearing out another chapter of the team’s history which ended poorly.

According to Joe Bruno of WSOC, the statue of Jerry Richardson is being removed from outside Bank of America Stadium.

Richardson opted to sell the team after allegations of workplace sexual harassment and racially insensitive language toward a former scout.

When David Tepper bought the team from Richardson in 2018, he said he was contractually obligated to keep the statue on stadium grounds.

But with the national conversation changing in the last two weeks, Tepper seems to have found a way around having that reminder of Richardson’s final days in charge of the team on the property.