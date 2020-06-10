Kerryon Johnson says he’s excited to play with D’Andre Swift

Getty Images

Lions running back Kerryon Johnson wasn’t paying close attention to the second round of the draft in April, but he eventually became aware of developments that would impact the look of the backfield in Detroit.

Johnson told reporters on a Wednesday conference call that he was finishing off the Harry Potter movie series when the Lions made former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift the 35th overall pick.

Johnson said he wasn’t surprised by the development as he expected the Lions to add a back to a group that also includes Ty Johnson and Bo Scarborough and that he’s “excited” about sharing the backfield with a player he watched from the other side of the field in college. He called Swift “lightning in a bottle” as a big-play threat and thinks the two players can help each other improve.

Staying healthy would be a good way for Johnson to assure Swift isn’t the top back in Detroit. He’s missed 14 games over his two seasons in the NFL and another long absence might make it hard for him to climb back into the picture for the Lions.