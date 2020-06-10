No arrests after police search house where Lynn Bowden was staying

Getty Images

A search warrant was executed on the home where Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden is staying this morning, but no arrests were made.

WKBN reported that Bowden lived in the home, but a statement released by Bowden’s representatives said Bowden was just a guest there.

“This morning, a house belonging to a family member of our client, Lynn Bowden Jr., was searched by the DEA in Youngstown Ohio,” the statement said. “Lynn and his young son were guests at the home. During the process, authorities handcuffed all who were present to secure the area. Lynn fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search. At the conclusion of the search, Lynn was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime. In fact, no arrests were made.”

Federal agents reportedly seized multiple loaded assault rifles and handguns from the home after police made undercover drug buys there.

Bowden played quarterback, wide receiver, running back and kick returner at Kentucky and last year he won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football. The Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.