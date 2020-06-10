Patrick Mahomes: I’m blessed to have a platform, why not use it?

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Doug Williams said that it was “very powerful” to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as one of the players in last week’s video demanding the NFL do more to address racial inequality because of the “incredible impact” that Mahomes has had on the league in his short professional career.

Mahomes’ involvement isn’t going to stop with his appearance in the video. Mahomes is involved with voter registration efforts in Kansas City along with other members of the Chiefs organization and he told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that he’s going to keep speaking up because he wants to “make this world a better place, however I can.”

“I’m blessed to have this platform,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Why not use it?”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that there have not been discussions with players yet about possible protests during the season and Mahomes said that kneeling shouldn’t be the focus of the conversations being had around the country.

“It’s not about who kneels and who doesn’t kneel,” Mahomes said. “It’s about having the right to peacefully protest and to recognize social injustices are happening and racial inequality does happen every single day.”

As the current Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes is one of the most recognizable players in the game and it’s clear that he plans to use that position to continue pushing to make sure that addressing issues of inequality remain front and center in the league.