Philip Rivers on whether he’s over the hill: Let’s turn on the tape

Getty Images

Neither the Chargers nor quarterback Philip Rivers were able to repeat their 2018 success last season, which helped pave the way for a parting of the ways this offseason.

Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Colts in April, although that didn’t stop some people from suggesting that Rivers’ days as a top-flight quarterback are in the past. Rivers was asked about those critiques on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

“Couldn’t play anymore? Shoot, let’s turn on the tape,” Rivers said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I definitely had some throws I want back, and I’ll own every 1 of those, but I had some throws that probably were as good as any I’ve made in my career.”

Rivers recently moved to Indianapolis and started working on developing rapport with teammates like Jack Doyle and Parris Campbell this week. He expects to do more of that with more teammates in the coming weeks in an attempt to set the table for a rebound that shows there’s still good days to come in the quarterback’s future.