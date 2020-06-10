Quarterback Coaching Summit to be held virtually

Getty Images

With the NFL expanding the scope of the Rooney Rule this year, came a recognition that more needed to be done to stock the pipeline of minority coaches in key offensive positions.

Now, the event is going virtual, the way the entire offseason has.

The league announced Wednesday that the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will be held June 22-23.

“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football.”

The event is held in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The event will include sessions with owners including Kim Pegula and Art Rooney II, along with current and former coaches, with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Bills assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

Sessions will cover topics including “building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other best practices for career advancement.”