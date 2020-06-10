Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers to replace high school football equipment lost in fire

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pledged to replace the football equipment of a local high school that was lost to a fire in May.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers have pledged to replace approximately $11,000 worth of equipment and storage space

“Hey everyone, last week we heard about an unfortunate event in Tampa where a fire burned down a high school storage shed full of their team’s football equipment. Sadly, they lost it all,” Gronkowski said in a video statement. “Well the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are all about youth reaching their full potential. So we’re going to do just that. To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets, you’re getting a brand new storage unit and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. So keep working hard this summer, stay active and stay healthy and my new teammates and I are looking forward to seeing you soon.”

The fire was set by a juvenile who confessed to the act and was arrested last week. The funds will replace the shed that was lost and give the school all new equipment.

“This generous donation will help our student-athletes return to the field with confidence after the fire destroyed their practice and game-day equipment,” Lanness Robinson, director of athletics for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said in a statement. “We are incredibly thankful for community partners like Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is more than just a donation; it shows our children their local sports community is there for them no matter what.”