The Big Ben block party is ending

Getty Images

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Twitter experience comes from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whose account has blocked an incredibly large number of other accounts.

Although Roethlisberger does not personally handle the Twitter account, he realizes that it’s his account — verified with a blue check mark — and thus he’s the one who is blocking people, even if he’s not actually pressing “block” on Twitter. And, per a source with knowledge of the situation, that is changing.

The block party is ending. The plan is to unblock all accounts, and implementation was due to commence on Tuesday.

So if you’re one of the many who ended up without access to @_BigBen7, that’s apparently going to change. And kudos to Roethlisberger for understanding that, if it’s going to be his account, the unpredictable, widespread, and at times confusing “block” decisions made by someone else ultimately will trace to, and stick to, Roethlisberger himself.