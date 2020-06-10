Vikings, Wilf family pledge $5 million to social justice causes

Getty Images

The Vikings and the Wilf family announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes.

Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf told the team’s social justice committee this week that they will collaborate with players to determine where contributions go. Funds will be directed toward organizations that fight hate, racism and inequality.

“We continue to be inspired by these players as they advocate for transformational change in this very challenging moment,” Mark Wilf said in a press release. “We are proud of their efforts to use their platform in an effort to end deep-seated social injustices. Their thoughtful approach and our conversations with them have deeply moved us, certainly in large part because of our family’s history and long-standing commitment to human rights, but also because of their steadfast dedication to not sit idly by when they have the ability to make a difference.”

The $5 million donation builds on a previous commitment of $500,000 by the Wilf family to the social justice committee over the past two years. Those funds have gone toward scholarships for low-income students, school supplies, legal aid for disadvantaged and underrepresented populations and law enforcement relations.

“Our organization and the players have shown a commitment to these causes over the last several years, but we know we need to and can do more,” Zygi Wilf said. “We want this investment to support the many diverse and meaningful social justice efforts throughout our country, but it can only be one piece of our overall work toward having a sustainable impact. Our actions within our communities will be the driving force for creating profound change.”

The team also announced an endowment for the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship with an establishing gift of $125,000 by the Vikings’ social justice committee.

The Vikings increased their focus on social justice initiatives in 2018 with an initial commitment of $250,000 that was repeated in 2019. Players and staff have often visited agencies that support social justice causes.