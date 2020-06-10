Who are the NFL’s best offensive triplets?

Getty Images

The decision of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to disengage from the team’s virtual offseason program got us thinking: Who are the best offensive “triplets” currently in the NFL.

The term first was coined to encompass a trio of Cowboys offensive players: Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and Troy Aikman. Each made it to the Hall of Fame.

Tuesday’s PFT Live included a draft of the best sets of NFL triplets. Check it out, and chime in via the comments with any that we missed.

