Amy Adams Strunk: Hearts, minds, institutions need to change

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson addressed social injustice issues in a conference call earlier Thursday. Now, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has added her voice, releasing a statement calling for equality and standing against all forms of racism.

“Hearts, minds and institutions need to change throughout our country,” Strunk wrote. “Those who face racism need to be heard, and more importantly, understood by those who haven’t listened before.

“Our organization and our players have dedicated time and resources to these issues through the ‘We Stand For’ campaign and we are making a difference in our own community, tackling issues like educational equity, judicial reform, policing policies and assistance for underserved areas. We are proud to support those efforts and we will continues to find ways to impact our region. As part of this, we are providing information to our fans through a resources guide so others can join us in these steps to progress.

“Hearing our players and coaches speak over the last two weeks has been constructive to this vital discussion. I support our players using peaceful protests and their platforms to advance us as a nation. I would encourage those who haven’t thought about those issues before to understand the pain, anger and frustration of the black community. Black lives matter. We should all agree on that.”