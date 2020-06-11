Browns’ offseason program will continue into final week of June 22

Getty Images

With NFL teams unable to do any on-field work until training camp, many are shutting down the virtual program early.

The Browns are not one of those teams.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed his team will continue into the final week of June 22, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. He has not determined a final day.

All offseason programs must end by June 26.

The Browns have installed their offense and defense during the virtual program, and they have built camaraderie during the meetings with things like slam dunk challenges.

“I am just so sensitive to not just worrying about the X’s and O’s right now,’’ Stefanski said, via Cabot. “It’s important. We’re installing and teaching a new offensive system and a new defensive system so we have a curriculum to achieve that. Starting next week, we will be in review mode so we are out of install phase, but it is still a matter of with teaching, you can’t just hit it once and it is done. We have to go back, review and build upon the foundation we have started to lay. All the while, we have to come together as a team.

“The challenge has been to come together while many miles apart. It is a challenge but not something that we can’t do. We have tried a few different things. We have some unique people on this team, I will tell you. Again, anything to kind of get a laugh, keep this thing as loose and start to come together. That is going to be a challenge when we do physically come together, as well. It is something I am thinking very seriously about. As important as the Xs and Os are, we are working really hard on the team building aspect, as well.”