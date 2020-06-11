Bryce Callahan running full speed, ready to go as team’s No. 2 corner

Getty Images

The Broncos signed Bryce Callahan to a three-year, $21 million contract a year ago only to see him spend the season rehabbing after foot surgery.

A bent screw in Callahan’s foot kept him from taking a single snap with his new team.

Callahan, 28, is fully healed and penciled in as one of the Broncos’ starting cornerbacks.

“On the medical side, he’s ready to go,” Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said in a Thursday conference call. “He’s running full speed. He’ll be right in our camp and ready to go. He’s been totally engaged.”

Callahan started 29 games and played 45 in his four seasons in Chicago before following Vic Fangio and Donatell from the Bears.