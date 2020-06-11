C.J. Mosley appreciates Christopher Johnson saying he’s there to help

Getty Images

The Jets have been having the same conversations about racial inequality and police brutality as other teams around the league in recent team meetings and team CEO Christopher Johnson has been part of those discussions.

Johnson is running the team while his brother serves as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom and linebacker C.J. Mosley said he was on the call to let players know he’s available to listed to them. Johnson gave out his phone number in order to make sure he could be reached.

“He came on the video call and talked to the whole team, the players, the coaching staff, whoever was on that video chat and he expressed his concerns,” Mosley said on a conference call, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “He pretty much let us know that anything that we needed he was there to help. He gave out his personal info and said any guy that wants to call or any guy that wants to get together to work something out, he was there to help. That definitely meant a lot to me, and I’m pretty sure to everybody else for him to go out of his way.”

It’s not the first time that Johnson’s response to social justice issues has resonated with players. When the NFL was considering allowing teams to fine players for kneeling during the national anthem in 2018, Johnson said the Jets would not impose any penalties and that stance was welcomed by members of the team.