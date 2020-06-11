Daniel Jones gets Giants players together for workouts in Texas

Getty Images

When Giants quarterback Daniel Jones organized workouts with his teammates at Duke University in early February, it looked like a way to get some work in ahead of the team’s offseason program.

As it turned out, that was the only on-field work as a team that the players had for several months. The COVID-19 pandemic led to remote offseason programs and there won’t be a chance for teams to gather for football activities until training camp.

That’s led Jones to get the crew together for another round of work on their own. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that “a pretty good group of guys” that includes wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and tight end Kaden Smith has joined Jones for workouts in Austin, Texas over the last couple of weeks.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who went to school in Austin, helped bring everything together.

Jones and the rest of the returning offensive players are learning the new offense being installed by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. They won’t get to work directly with the coach for a while, but they’ll have knocked off some rust once that time comes.