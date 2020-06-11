Demetrius Harris: I know I can break out as a receiver

Getty Images

The Bears brought in several tight ends this offseason and most discussion about upgrading the production at the position has focused on Jimmy Graham and second-round pick Cole Kmet.

Another one of the new additions thinks that he can make a major impact, however. Demetrius Harris has never caught more than 18 passes in a season during his six years in the NFL, but he said on Wednesday that he believes he can break out as a receiver during the 2020 season.

Harris noted that he played for Bears head coach Matt Nagy with the Chiefs and knows “all the little tweaks and all the good stuff to be successful in this offense” as a result.

“That’s something I know I can do,” Harris said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “And I know a coach that believed in me and knows I can do it too. [He has] seen me through the years that I’ve been coming up in K.C. and has seen the growth in me. So yeah, I most definitely can do it and I’m going to do it. . . . I am ready for anything that comes my way.”

While Harris believes he’s capable of stepping into a larger role on the field, he’s also looking forward to helping out in another way. He said he’ll embrace helping Kmet learn the ropes of the NFL and the offense with “open arms” this year.