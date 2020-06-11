Dolphins sign first-round choice Austin Jackson

Getty Images

The Dolphins have come to terms with offensive tackle Austin Jackson, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jackson becomes the second of Miami’s three first-round draft choices to sign. The Dolphins now have signed nine of their 11 picks.

Only cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team’s third first-rounder, and offensive guard Robert Hunt, a second-round choice, haven’t signed.

Jackson, 20, started for two seasons at USC. He earned first-team All-Pac 12 last season and won USC’s John McKay Award for the most competitive spirit in 2018.

The Dolphins made him the 18th overall choice.