Doug Williams to become subject of new movie

Getty Images

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams was moved by seeing Patrick Mahomes play a starring role in last week’s player video response to the NFL, taking a stand against racism and police brutality.

But Williams has quite a story of his own, and it’s about to be told.

According to Andreas Wiseman of Deadline.com, Will Packer Productions is going to make a movie biopic about Williams.

Williams was the first black quarterback to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft and to win the Super Bowl, and has gone onto a long career as a coach and executive since his playing days.

“As NFL players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy,” Packer said. “Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come.”

Will Packer Productions made the movies Night School and Girls Trip, along with What Men Want.