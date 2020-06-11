Elon Musk’s underground people mover could take fans to and from Raiders stadium

Getty Images

Elon Musk currently is installing an underground people mover in Las Vegas. By next year, it could be moving people to and from Raiders games.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the system could link Allegiant Stadium to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Las Vegas has always been a town built off innovation and The Boring Company’s project at the convention center is another example of that,” Raiders President Marc Badain told Akers. “If they want to extend it to the stadium, we’d be extremely supportive and think it would be great for the city and for the stadium project.”

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill explained that new tunnels can be dug quickly; roughly a couple of weeks to a month would be needed to prepare a mile of underground roadway.

The system could transport fans from the convention center to the stadium in fewer than five minutes.

“That’s going to make game-day experience for everybody in that corridor much easier,” Hill told Akers. “If you want you could come park here and go to the stadium and it also ties all the parking garages up and down the Strip together.”

Again, the system could be ready to go by 2021. Hopefully by 2021 there will be a need for getting the full capacity of the stadium to and from it for Raiders games.