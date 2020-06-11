Henry Ruggs should be healthy in time for start of training camp

Getty Images

Henry Ruggs gave the Raiders a bit of a scare when he was injured while helping a friend move, but it appears he’ll be ready to go whenever they actually get back to work.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, signs are that Ruggs will be healthy in time to participate in training camp.

When that happens is still unknown, as the league and players union are working through the timing.

Ruggs needed stitches in his thigh when he was pinned against a trailer, but there was no muscular damage. He was briefly on crutches after the injury.

The first-round receiver from Alabama should play a major role early for the Raiders, as his deep speed adds an element to their passing game. At least, as long as he doesn’t help anyone else carry heavy items between now and then. They have movers for that.