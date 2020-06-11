James White expects Patriots players to peacefully protest this season

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White thinks NFL players “were kind of shy or kind of scared to speak their minds” when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling to protest racial inequality and police brutality during the playing of the national anthem in 2016, but he sees a different landscape now.

Those issues have returned to the forefront for players since the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month and White expects them to remain front and center when the team is on the field this fall. He’s not sure what he or his teammates will do later this year, but he expects them to do something as a group to make sure their voices are being heard.

“I’m sure we’ll figure out something as a team,” White said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Not sure exactly what that will be, but I’m sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion.”

White and 16 of his teammates took a knee during the national anthem before a 2017 game played shortly after President Donald Trump said players protesting should be kicked out of the league.