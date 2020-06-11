Josh Allen “definitely not over” playoff loss to Texans

Getty Images

When the Bills were last on the field, they blew a 16-point lead to the Texans over the final 21 minutes of regulation in what ultimately became an overtime loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

More than five months have passed since that game, but the pain of the loss hasn’t gone away for quarterback Josh Allen. Allen lost a fumble, took an intentional grounding penalty and took a sack while the Texans were coming back in the fourth quarter and couldn’t get the Bills over midfield on their lone drive of overtime, which has made it hard for him to move on.

“I’m definitely not over it and I know that we had opportunities to win that game . . . it continues to drive me,” Allen said, via Heather Prusak of WIVB.

The memory of that loss hasn’t entirely stopped Allen from looking forward. He said he believes “having a home playoff game is something we need” and they can land one by winning a division that many think is set for a new champ now that Tom Brady is in the NFC South.