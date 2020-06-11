Mike Hilton signs RFA tender

Getty Images

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets passed some time ago, but that didn’t lead every player in that group to sign their tenders.

Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton was one of the players who continued to go without a signed contract, although that run has come to an end. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Hilton signed his tender on Thursday.

Hilton was tendered at the second-round level, so he’ll make $3.26 million this season. Rosenhaus said that they are still hopeful about getting a longer deal done with the team before the season.

Hilton started eight of the 16 games he played last season. He had 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.