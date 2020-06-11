NBC will have enhanced audio for Premier League, with the ability to opt out

Getty Images

The question of audio, or no audio, for sporting events without fans continues to swirl as more and more sports prepare to return, and as the pandemic continues.

For the Premier League, which returns soon on NBC, viewers will have the option to choose enhanced audio or no enhanced audio.

As noted by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, EA will provide the enhanced audio for the English soccer league, with the ability to select channels that don’t have the enhanced audio.

FS1 has used enhanced audio for Bundesliga soccer, the German league. It sounds fine; it’s jarring when juxtaposed against images of empty seats.

NBC’s approach to soccer could be a clue as to the eventual approach as to football: Two feeds, one with enhanced audio and one without it. Hall of Fame head coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden has advised Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli to focus on the ambient sounds of the game.