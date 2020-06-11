Now in Green Bay, ex-Brown Christian Kirksey glad he’s finally on a winning team

Getty Images

In six seasons with the Browns, linebacker Christian Kirksey has been part of teams that went a combined 24-71-1 and never had a winning record. Signing with the Packers this offseason, Kirksey thinks he’s finally joined a winner.

Kirksey said that in team meetings this offseason, coach Matt LaFleur has talked about the standards the Packers have after playing in the NFC Championship Game last season, and Kirksey loves to hear that.

“I’m excited to be a part of that,” Kirksey said. “I was revved up because I’ve never been a part of that.”

Kirksey played in just nine games over the last two seasons because of injuries, but he says other than getting hurt, he has accomplished his individual goals.

“When I look back at it, I can say if I could have done anything differently up to the point where I got hurt, I would have said no,” Kirksey said. “I trained. I thought I was in the best shape of my life going into the season and it just was an unfortunate injury that I had, but it was something I couldn’t control.”

Kirksey now wants to do two things differently: Stay healthy and win games.