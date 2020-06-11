Quenton Nelson not afraid to yell at his boss

Getty Images

Quenton Nelson‘s already very good at football, and apparently he’s growing into his voice as well.

Via Scott Horner of the Indianapolis Star, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said during the Off Script podcast that his star guard was willing to yell at his boss during practice last year to show how committed he was to improving.

Prior to a game against the Chiefs, Nelson was manhandling the defensive end across the line from him in practice.

“‘We’re playing Chris Jones and you’ve got a 230-pound defensive end [on the scout team]!'” Nelson yelled at Ballard on the sidelines. “‘How am I supposed to get better?’ He sprints back. Peoples’ eyes are [getting large] as he’s yelling at me. I said, ‘Boy, that’s great.’ . . .

“Quenton is a pretty rare competitor. He’s growing vocally. He may be as good a teammate as I’ve ever been around, in terms of caring for others, wanting them to do well, and then his passion for the game.”

And sometimes, that passion is shown toward his own co-workers, if they haven’t provided him with a sufficient challenge.