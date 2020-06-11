Quinton Dunbar continues to participate in Seahawks’ offseason program

Getty Images

The last time we heard anything about Quinton Dunbar was two weeks ago when his attorney was squabbling with the attorney for Deandre Baker. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery from an incident May 13.

Dunbar, who apologized to the Seahawks for “unnecessary distractions” after posting bail, has remained in the Seahawks’ offseason program. On Thursday, Pete Carroll spoke on Dunbar’s arrest for the first time.

“He’s been very open with the discussions of what’s taken place and the whole process going on,” Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsSeattle.com. “I don’t have the details of where that is right now. We can’t comment on that anyway. We have been very much connected with him and what is next and all of that.”

Carroll sounded as if he was optimistic the case against Dunbar ultimately would get dismissed, but he stopped mid-sentence.

“It seems like things are taking a, you know — I shouldn’t even say — I don’t even know,” Carroll said. “We are following along with him. He is back and participating with us and focusing real well. We’ll see what happens with that.”

The four victims and one witness who gave sworn statements to the police about the alleged armed robbery since have recanted their stories in sworn affidavits for Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco.

Dunbar, acquired in a trade with Washington this offseason, is expected to compete with Tre Flowers to start at right cornerback. He is entering the final year of his contract.