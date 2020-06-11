Rams wrapped up offseason program Thursday

Getty Images

The Rams will next see their players — virtually or otherwise — for training camp. The team ended its virtual offseason program Thursday.

The Rams could have continued for another two weeks, but coach Sean McVay said they had accomplished everything they needed to since beginning April 20.

“A lot of good stuff we got accomplished,” McVay said during a video conference with local media, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

The Rams tentatively have scheduled rookies to report to training camp July 23 with veterans following July 28. The NFL and NFLPA still have to reach agreement on the dates.

Quarterback Jared Goff has organized throwing and 7-on-7 sessions with receiver Robert Woods, running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson and tight end Brycen Hopkins among the participants.

“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback,” McVay said. “The most important thing that’s as beneficial as anything, is the guys are getting together and connecting as teammates. Getting to know one another, establishing a rapport, making sure they’re being smart with how they compete.”