Report: Panthers fire around 15 business-side employees

Getty Images

With NFL teams facing a reduction in revenue this season, some reductions in expenditures seem inevitable.

And it appears to be starting with the league’s richest single owner, David Tepper.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers fired about 15 employees late last month.

The employees came from the business side, with several from both sales and ticketing. Person reports the team said the cuts were performance-related and part of a larger reorganization.

The league office announced a round of pay cuts and furloughs after the 2020 NFL Draft, but so far teams appear to have held off the move.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment fired some executives from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team, but didn’t make any changes in the Bills football operation.

The Panthers recently parted ways with a major sponsor over some racially insensitive language.