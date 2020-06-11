Report: Panthers fire around 15 business-side employees

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 11, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT
With NFL teams facing a reduction in revenue this season, some reductions in expenditures seem inevitable.

And it appears to be starting with the league’s richest single owner, David Tepper.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers fired about 15 employees late last month.

The employees came from the business side, with several from both sales and ticketing. Person reports the team said the cuts were performance-related and part of a larger reorganization.

The league office announced a round of pay cuts and furloughs after the 2020 NFL Draft, but so far teams appear to have held off the move.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment fired some executives from the Buffalo Sabres hockey team, but didn’t make any changes in the Bills football operation.

The Panthers recently parted ways with a major sponsor over some racially insensitive language.

9 responses to "Report: Panthers fire around 15 business-side employees

  5. Brian Grayson says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:24 pm
    The crashing Trump economy is hurting everyone, and no one is immune.

    ——

    Yeah because a guy who can’t string together a complete thought is the solution

  6. Hate to tell you Brian Gayson, but Trump didn’t crash the economy. The liberal media and Democrats happily did. They hate the man so much they’re willing to sacrifice everything to get rid of him. And in doing so, they’re pushing to elect an older, more racist, more senile, and a more danger to our country than Trump could ever imagine being, that person being Joe “You Ain’t Black” Biden!

    Side note: Really enjoying Tepper at the helm opposed to JerryRich.

  7. Doesn’t help when your paying your unproven coach $60MM. Wonder how many of those employees could have been kept if that salary wasn’t so overblown.

  8. If not for Jerry Richardson, would there be a Carolina team? Wiping out history more quickly than Mao/Khmer Rouge/Stalin. Dangerous times we live in with the thought police. Kiss privacy goodbye (thanks to technology) and the State’s seeming need to make all your decisions for you. Sad.

  9. But if a player isn’t signed related to “performance”, that’s a no-no? Haven’t seen any players donating money to help out those laid off (or former players, although they might do that quietly). Large percentage of the league probably living off loans, need those 17 game checks real badly.

