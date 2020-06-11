Simms QB top 40 countdown, No. 18: Josh Allen

Getty Images

He’s gradually climbing the ladder toward franchise quarterback status.

Josh Allen, the highest-rated quarterback from the class of 2018 not named Lamar Jackson, comes in at No. 18 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

The Bills quarterback took the team to the playoffs in 2019, and he performed very well (for the most part) against the Texans. This year, he’ll be expected to help Buffalo challenge the Patriots atop the AFC East.

If Allen can pull it off, he could be landing a lot higher next year, maybe even in the top 10.

