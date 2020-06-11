Titans, Derrick Henry’s reps working on long-term deal

Getty Images

The Titans have talked to Derrick Henry‘s representation last week and again this week, General Manager Jon Robinson said in a conference call Thursday.

Henry has signed the franchise tag, which guarantees him a base salary of $10.2 million this season.

“He wants to get something done,” Robinson said. “We want to get something done, and we’re working toward that. It’s about coming to that common-ground spot as it is in every negotiation. We’re anxious to keep the conversations going and keep talking through things.”

The Titans have said all along they feel good about getting a long-term deal done with Henry. They face a July 15 deadline to get an extension finalized or Henry will play under the one-year tag.

“We’re just continuing to work through things,” Robinson said. “The conversations have been positive between me and the reps there and we’re just trying to find some common ground.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Derrick is an important part of what we do, and we’re just trying to find the spot where we all need to be and where we all want to be.”

Henry, 26, led the league with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. That followed a 1,059-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2018.

“Derrick’s approach to how he prepares, he’s been that way back since when he was at Bama and probably when he was in high school,” Robinson said. “He’s a tireless worker. He’s been engaged in the meetings.”