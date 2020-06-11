Titans have had no recent discussions with Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent.

The Seahawks have been willing to pay the defensive end $15 million on a one-year deal, and a recent report indicated the Browns have made Clowney the best offer he has received at $18 million for 2020.

The Titans remain interested in Clowney, but General Manager Jon Robinson said on a conference call Thursday the sides have had no recent discussions.

“No conversations of recent,” Robinson said. “I think we’re going to continue to monitor it and see where [it goes]. I’ve seen what you guys have seen that’s been posted on social media. I know he wants to play. I think we would be a pretty good fit for him, and there was some mutual interest there when we started the discussion, but I would say that really hasn’t grown any legs since we spoke last.”

Clowney made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season in his first season in Seattle. The three-time Pro Bowler played much of last season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

The Titans selected only one defensive lineman in the draft, using a fifth-round choice on North Carolina State’s Larrell Murchison.