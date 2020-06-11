Tyrann Mathieu wants to make voting cool

Posted by Josh Alper on June 11, 2020, 9:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

During a Wednesday conference call, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he is going to continue using his platform to push for changes that “make this world a better place” and he has some company in the locker room on that front.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu joined Mahomes in last week’s video from NFL players calling on the league to do more to address racial inequality and he’s joining the quarterback in another effort. Mathieu said on Wednesday that creating change is about “a lot more than just protesting” and that’s why he and Mahomes are leading a voter registration effort.

Mathieu said that voting gives people a voice and a chance to shape the communities they want to live in.

“We can sit here all day and talk about a lot of different things, right? Most of those topics are very sensitive, they’re very tough conversations,” Mathieu said on a conference call. “I think voter registration isn’t one of those conversations. I think it impacts everybody. I think everybody can be a part of that. And like I mentioned, if guys like myself and more guys like me, if we can make voting cool, if we can make that a trendy thing, we’re really changing the future. . . . One of the most important things is to vote, but a lot of folks don’t think that’s cool. Maybe we can make that a cool thing again.”

The two players have spoken to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan about the idea and will discuss it with other players from the team in the near future.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Tyrann Mathieu wants to make voting cool

  2. While I appreciate where you’re coming from in regards to a positive change standpoint, it shouldn’t have to be “cool” to vote. You should already care what happens to you, your family and your community. It’s an obligation. Obligations shouldn’t need to be “cool” in order for you to fulfill them.

  5. Outstanding point heymister. I need an ID to go to the doctor, yet somehow voting without ID is allowed. Nonsense.

  6. Voting without ID is coded language, just so you know.
    What I don’t understand is why every city doesn’t canvass each dwelling and help people vote.
    Tha answer lies in Mark Twain’s famous quote, if voting made any difference, it would be illegal.

  8. vikinghooper says:
    June 11, 2020 at 9:41 am
    Voting without ID is coded language, just so you know.
    What I don’t understand is why every city doesn’t canvass each dwelling and help people vote.

    ______________

    Imagine the influence the canvassers could have. “You dont know much about the candidates? Well let me help you” ….

  9. Voting in the US is already cool. Ask people in other countries. Some of them risk their lives just showing up at a voting location, talking about it afterwards, or being spotted with ink on their finger from “making their mark.”

  10. When you’re platform and candidates are terribly unpopular the most successful tactics are voter suppression and gerrymandering.

  11. Chiefs fan here, I will be voting for president Trump in November. Thanks Tyrann for the reminder.

  12. Yes…..I suppose we could try and make voting cooler, or we can continue to kneel during the national anthem, alienating a significant part of the population you claim to be trying to reach.
    Which is obviously more fun.

  13. I have a hard time understanding why anyone wants to criticize this or be a smart a** about it.

    We all have a say in who gets fired and who gets hired to run our country, and yet we don’t take advantage of it.

    For example, I live in Tampa, FL and we elected our Sheriff in 2018. Our county had 1.45 million residents, but only 857k were registered to vote. That’s only 59% that were even registered!

    How many people voted in the election?… only 528k. That is only 36% of the residents.

    64% of the people who live here decided that they didn’t want their voices to be heard in choosing who our Sheriff was and THAT’S A PROBLEM

    Who decided to vote in the primary, to decide what name would be on the ballot for our next Sheriff?… only 222k, 15% of our residents. 85% of residents chose to stay home or not even mail in their ballot.

    Democracy is just another idea if it isn’t practiced.

  14. I vote cause it’s my civic responsibility not cause a football player on my cities team told me to….

  15. Maybe making it “cool” would help because voting rates tends to be low even when it is insanely easy to do. We have mail-in ballots where I live and the % who vote barely increased even though all you have to do is fill it out and drop it in your mailbox.

  16. I think this is great. I don’t understand why there’s so much negativity in the comments.

    I agree that you shouldn’t have to make voting seem cool so that people will vote. But the reality is that we have sadly low turnout rates in the US.

  18. What you call cool I call civic duty.

    Voting should only be done in PERSON with an ID or absentee with a signed affidavit. (No mail in or vote harvesting)

  19. I appreciate his sentiment but I think it would be more effective if he got into politics and made that look cool.

    Yeah, voting is good, but people would also be more likely to vote if they had better candidates, and I can think of more than a few retired players of color who have the leadership and communication skills necessary to be successful politicians and role models for a new generation of young Americans of every color.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.