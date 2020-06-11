Tyrann Mathieu wants to make voting cool

Getty Images

During a Wednesday conference call, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he is going to continue using his platform to push for changes that “make this world a better place” and he has some company in the locker room on that front.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu joined Mahomes in last week’s video from NFL players calling on the league to do more to address racial inequality and he’s joining the quarterback in another effort. Mathieu said on Wednesday that creating change is about “a lot more than just protesting” and that’s why he and Mahomes are leading a voter registration effort.

Mathieu said that voting gives people a voice and a chance to shape the communities they want to live in.

“We can sit here all day and talk about a lot of different things, right? Most of those topics are very sensitive, they’re very tough conversations,” Mathieu said on a conference call. “I think voter registration isn’t one of those conversations. I think it impacts everybody. I think everybody can be a part of that. And like I mentioned, if guys like myself and more guys like me, if we can make voting cool, if we can make that a trendy thing, we’re really changing the future. . . . One of the most important things is to vote, but a lot of folks don’t think that’s cool. Maybe we can make that a cool thing again.”

The two players have spoken to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and team president Mark Donovan about the idea and will discuss it with other players from the team in the near future.