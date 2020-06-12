After pressure from Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson changes name of Calhoun Honors College

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins spoke. And Clemson University listened.

Days after the Texans quarterback and his former teammate, now a Cardinals receiver, publicly objected to the ongoing attachment of John C. Calhoun to the university founded by his son-in-law, Calhoun Honors College will have a new name.

Via Matt Connolly of The State, a special Friday morning meeting of the Board of Trustees resulted in a vote to change the name.

“Board members have felt and feel that it is important to address this matter now rather than what until July due to the recent events happening across our country,” Clemson Board of Trustees Chairman E. Smyth McKissick said. “No one can watch what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis and not be outraged. That terrible death and other incidents across our country reinforced that we all still have work to do, and that includes Clemson.”

Calhoun, who served as Vice President of the United States from 1825-32, strongly supported slavery, saying that it “was not an ‘evil,’ but rather a ‘positive good.'”

“Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way,” Watson wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.”

“I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it,” Hopkins added. “I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.”

Kudos to Clemson for taking meaningful action, regardless of the consequences. There surely will be consequences, with alumni undoubtedly refusing to contribute money to the school or otherwise railing about radical efforts by the forces of political correctness to erase history, or whatever word stew will be spewed because Clemson no longer will acknowledge and honor someone who was clearly on the wrong side of the issue, and on the wrong side of history.

And history will look kindly on Clemson for ignoring those consequences and doing the right thing. Hopefully, others who are in a position to do the right thing in this moment in history will be inspired by Clemson’s decision and take similar action.

15 responses to “After pressure from Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, Clemson changes name of Calhoun Honors College

  2. I know a lot of people here are going to say this is all too much and going way too fast. It’s the “Cancel Culture” I think they’re calling it. But, weren’t all these statues and honors too much from the beginning? Why, in the last 200 years, didn’t institutions just remove them on their own? Because when you’re in the majority, when you’re part of the oppressing class, it never occurs to you to remove those symbols of hurt and denigration. So, it’s been too long and these symbols can’t go away fast enough.

  3. kcflake says:
    June 12, 2020 at 11:57 am
    Give anyone an inch, they will take a mile.

    And, I submit Exhibit ‘A’ why these symbols can’t be removed soon enough.

  4. He was so outraged, that he accepted a full scholarship, played football for the University, and after leaving, let everyone know how oppressed he felt on campus…

    Could have sent a message by indicating your reason for attending Auburn was because of this. But, whatever, doesnt impact me.

  5. kcflake says:
    June 12, 2020 at 11:57 am
    Give anyone an inch, they will take a mile.
    ————–

    Why is removing these symbols of a dark part of our history a bad thing?

  6. Anybody with that name should be forced to change it. Any name that is deemed offensive should be forced to change it.

  8. I’m all for this, the removal of statues, dissociation of former slave owners, the confederate flags. However we can’t go all Akhenaten like Egypt after he died where all statues, temples and writings were erased because he believe in just one God. The Civil War is a very important part of American history, some were on the good side of history the others not so much. We can not forget this part of history but as the saying says in various paraphrases

    Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
    Those who do not remember their past are condemned to repeat their mistakes.
    Those who do not read history are doomed to repeat it.
    Those who fail to learn from the mistakes of their predecessors are destined to repeat them.
    Those who do not know history’s mistakes are doomed to repeat them.

    WE need to be reminded of this terrible time in American history so we do not repeat it as a nation These statues and flags only have one place a museum, not to glorify them but let it be a reminder such as Auschwitz is “Never Forget”. Change is good but too much can lead to chaos.

  9. If a person rises to defend what they presume is the honor of Senator Calhoun, ardent pro-slaver and proponent of the specious “nullification” doctrine, then they simply do not know U. S. history. Read Calhoun’s writing and speeches—he was an unrepentant white supremacist deserves no honor in the public square. Like Confederate generals and leaders, he was a traitor to the nation in defense of buying, selling, and keeping human beings as chattel.

    He lacks humanity in any era, ours or his own. Let all but his notoriety be forgotten. This was not a good man.

  12. Nobody is erasing history or changing what is taught in schools. Seems to me, this is the definition of “learning from history”.

  13. Clemson itself was named after the man who married Calhoun’s daughter. Do we rename the entire university now?

  14. danicafallsinlove says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:32 pm
    I’m okay remembering, so we don’t repeat. Sp, do what we’ve always done, put it in books, teach it in schools. Solved.
    We’ve got to get over this idea that we should honor these folks because they believed they were fighting for a “just cause”. I’m willing to bet that Adolph thought his cause was just, too. Bottom line both were wrong and both did awful things. Teach that and let’s move on.

  15. Someone mentioned that why erase the history of Civil War? You don’t have erase it, you just don’t need to glorify the worst people with statues. I can’t imagine you would feel comfortable walking around a place of higher learning if there was statues of people who oppressed your people? I remember seeing a show on these statues, and a historian suggested taking the statues down, putting a plaque in its place that tells the whole story of the person. So in this case, founded the university, but also was a racist.

Leave a Reply

