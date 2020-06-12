Antonio Brown drops a hint about a new NFL destination

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown continues to be a free agent, with no team showing real interest in signing him since he was abruptly cut by the Patriots last September. Brown is now hinting that he’ll soon has a new NFL destination.

“Big 4X Soon,” Brown said on Instagram, under a photo of him in his three NFL uniforms, with the Patriots, Steelers, and Raiders.

The Ravens have kept the door open for Antonio Brown, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has publicly lobbied for the team to sign Brown. Any team that signs him, however, may have to wait to use him, given that he faces suspensions under three different potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy.

In fairness to Brown, the league needs to conclude these cases and announce discipline, if any, so that he can get on with his career.