Antonio Brown drops a hint about a new NFL destination

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown continues to be a free agent, with no team showing real interest in signing him since he was abruptly cut by the Patriots last September. Brown is now hinting that he’ll soon has a new NFL destination.

“Big 4X Soon,” Brown said on Instagram, under a photo of him in his three NFL uniforms, with the Patriots, Steelers, and Raiders.

The Ravens have kept the door open for Antonio Brown, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has publicly lobbied for the team to sign Brown. Any team that signs him, however, may have to wait to use him, given that he faces suspensions under three different potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy.

In fairness to Brown, the league needs to conclude these cases and announce discipline, if any, so that he can get on with his career.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Antonio Brown drops a hint about a new NFL destination

  2. The NFL doesn’t have to do anything. This guy did this to himself. The NFL doesn’t owe him anything. It is a privlege not a right to play in the league. The NFL has the right to ensure their product has the best possible people in it to represent what they arr selling. Someone as unstable as AB is not that. Three teams in a matter of a couple months last year tried to help him.

  3. Brown’s a tool and a load, but he has been treated unfairly by the NFL. Goodell needs to conclude the cases.

  6. If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?

  8. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?
    —————————————————-
    NONE OF THE ABOVE….
    NO TEAM HAS TO bring EITHER of these guys on board…..
    AB IS A CANCER….
    CK just isn’t that good & he’d be a waste of a roster spot at this stage

  9. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?
    —————-
    Gimme AB all day in that scenario. AB is borderline HOF material on the field…. Kap got benched for Gabbert.

  10. Dude just needs to go away…he really doesnt want to play football..just wants to be a social media weirdo…similar to Cam caring more about “fashion” than football.

    Look where it got them both.

  11. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?

    1 3 Rate This
    ________________________________

    Brown, cause I’d like someone who can actually play professional football.

  12. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?

    Brown in a heartbeat, he can win games, the other choice no longer can!

  14. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?

    No question: AB

  16. If any team is dumb enough to sign this clown, he’ll be serving at least a 6 game suspension

  17. yourpoliticalpartyistheproblem says:
    June 12, 2020 at 12:41 pm
    If your team had to take either Antonio Brown or Colin Kaepernick…who ya got?
    ==============
    Thats easy: AB
    1- Brown can STILL play
    2- Brown has shown a desire to play, versus the all show no go “desire to play” by CK

  18. How can the NFL possibly conclude this case and dole out a punishment? As far as I know Antonio Brown is no longer affiliated with the NFL, should the league issue punishment for every person on the street that has possibly violated the code of conduct? It is like suspending a student from a University they no longer attend because they where dropped from all their classes due to not attending . . . said student might want to be affiliated with the college they were once part of, but they are not. So you don’t suspend someone who isn’t enrolled in classes, just like the NFL doesn’t dole out a punishment to a person who isn’t part of the NFL.

    If he ever becomes part of the NFL again, then the NFL should move swiftly to finish adjudicating his case and issue the appropriate punishment/suspension.

  20. I have the inside scoop so gather around. AB is gonna be taking Kaepernick’s old spot of the guy that all the NFL teams agree that they won’t sign because he’s bad publicity and bad for business.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.