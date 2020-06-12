Antonio Brown pleads no contest to burglary, battery charges

Getty Images

Antonio Brown hinted at a return to the NFL on social media and any comeback will move forward without charges from a January incident with the driver of a moving truck hanging over his head.

Brown pleaded no contest to that charge in Florida on Friday. Brown was accused of physically accosting the driver of the truck and removing property from it during a dispute over payment.

According to multiple reports, Brown must do 100 hours of community service, take an anger management class and undergo a psychological evaluation. He is on probation for two years.

Brown could be disciplined by the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has also been investigated by the league for allegations of sexual assault and rape made in a lawsuit and could also face league discipline on that front.